SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Syracuse coach Dino Babers has fired defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brian Ward, effective immediately.

Babers said in a release Sunday from the university that he thought "a change needed to be made at this time." Defensive ends coach Steve Stanard has been promoted to defensive coordinator on an interim basis.

The move came one day after the Syracuse defense allowed a school-record 496 yards rushing in a humiliating 58-27 home loss to Boston College, which set a school record with 691 yards offensively. BC tailbacks AJ Dillon and David Bailey combined to rush for 414 yards and five touchdowns, and quarterback Dennis Grosel had three scoring passes in 10 throws.

Stanard, who joined the Syracuse staff in 2017, has spent 20 seasons as a defensive coordinator, most recently at Wyoming, where he served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2014 to '16. He has worked as the defensive coordinator at five other schools.

The Orange (3-6, 0-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are in a bye week, are the only team in the conference without a league win.