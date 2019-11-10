Three Power 5 head coaches have been fired so far this season (Chad Morris at Arkansas, Willie Taggart at FSU and Chris Ash at Rutgers), and more jobs could be opening soon.
We share which coaches could be on the move, and which jobs are the right fit for those coaches.
So, what's next in the college football coaching carousel? This will be your home for all coaching news, intel and insights throughout the season, along with the latest updates on the hot seat.
Jump to a situation:
Arkansas | FSU | Rutgers | Hot seat
Arkansas fires Chad Morris
Arkansas fired Chad Morris after he was just 4-18 overall since replacing Bret Bielema in December 2017 and winless in 14 SEC games. Tight ends coach/special-teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will finish out the season as the Razorbacks' interim coach.
Rittenberg: What's next for Arkansas
Florida State fires Willie Taggart
Florida State fired head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday after just 21 games at the helm (Taggart went 9-12), and will now be looking for a new coach for the second time in the last two years. What's next for the Seminoles?
Rittenberg: What's next for Florida State
News: FSU AD says there was no advantage in waiting to fire Taggart
Rutgers fires Chris Ash
Rutgers was the first coaching domino to fall this season, when it fired head coach Chris Ash on Sept. 29 following a 1-3 start. Ash went 8-32 in three-plus seasons at the school. Nunzio Campanile, who had been the tight ends coach before the change, is the interim coach and is now also serving as offensive coordinator.
News: Rutgers meets with ex-coach Greg Schiano about coaching vacancy
Hot seat intel, updates
Which big names could be on the move? We track potential openings, firings and transactions.