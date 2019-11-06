Andrea Adelson acknowledges that Willie Taggart inherited a poor situation at Florida State, but says the team was not making progress on the field. (1:22)

Two Power 5 head coaches have been fired so far this season (Willie Taggart at FSU and Chris Ash at Rutgers), and more jobs could be opening soon.

We share which coaches could be on the move, and which jobs are the right fit for those coaches.

So, what's next in the college football coaching carousel? This will be your home for all coaching news, intel and insights throughout the season, along with the latest updates on the hot seat.

Jump to a situation:

FSU | Rutgers | Hot seat

Florida State fires Willie Taggart

Florida State fired head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday after just 21 games at the helm (Taggart went 9-12), and will now be looking for a new coach for the second time in the last two years. What's next for the Seminoles?

Rutgers fires Chris Ash

Rutgers was the first coaching domino to fall this season, when it fired head coach Chris Ash on Sept. 29 following a 1-3 start. Ash went 8-32 in three-plus seasons at the school. Nunzio Campanile, who had been the tight ends coach before the change, is the interim coach and is now also serving as offensive coordinator.

Hot seat intel

Which big names could be on the move? We track potential openings, firings and transactions.