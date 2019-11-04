LSU starting linebacker Michael Divinity has left the team for personal reasons, coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday.

The senior's departure comes five days before the top-ranked Tigers' showdown with No. 2 Alabama.

Despite missing three games already this season, Divinity leads the Tigers with three sacks this season and is the second upperclassmen to leave LSU in recent days for personal reasons, joining junior defensive lineman Justin Thomas.

Divinity did not play in LSU's season opener against Georgia Southern or the Tigers' third game against Northwestern State because of what the team classified as coach's decisions.

He picked up an ankle injury against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 and then did not play in the next game against Utah State following a bye week, before returning against Florida.