TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains a game-time decision for this Saturday's game against LSU after practicing twice last week, coach Nick Saban told reporters on Monday.

Tagovailoa had surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain on Oct. 20 and returned to practice 10 days later.

"He looked pretty good," said wideout Jerry Jeudy. "He came out there after doing his rehab. He looked good and he looked comfortable. We'll see how he goes day by day."

Sources told ESPN that the coaching and medical staff was pleased with the way Tagovailoa moved around in practice and the swelling in his ankle was not as severe as last season.

The former Heisman Trophy runner-up had the same surgery a season ago on his opposite ankle and missed four weeks of practice between the SEC Championship Game and the first round of the playoff. This time around, he'll have had three weeks between this most recent surgery and when No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 1 LSU on Saturday.

"If he can play in the game, it'll be a game-time decision," Saban said.

He added: "We'll see where he's at today, and we'll manage the reps accordingly."

Punter Will Reichard is questionable to play with an injured hip, according to Saban, and starting tight end Miller Forristall will be out for the next several weeks recovering from throat surgery.

ESPN's Chris Low contributed to this report.