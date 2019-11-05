President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday's showdown between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama.

The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game. Sources told ESPN's Chris Low that Alabama officials are preparing for President Trump to potentially visit.

It will be Trump's third visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks.

Last week, he attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C.; he then traveled to New York on Saturday to watch UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.