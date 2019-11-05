Former Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Alfano is transferring to Colorado, head coach Mel Tucker announced Monday.

Alfano was the No. 28-ranked recruit in the 2019 class, but the true freshman never played a snap for the Crimson Tide before announcing his transfer. Alfano's father, Frankie, tweeted that his son would enter the transfer portal on Sept. 13, but his son's name never officially entered the portal until Oct. 16.

Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the situation as it was unfolding, saying on Sept. 18 that Alfano "basically quit." He said that the former four-star recruit stopped going to classes and stopped coming to the football facilities despite Alabama offering to set up counseling for the freshman.

"Until he responds, you just have to assume the guy quit," Saban said at the time.

Alfano graduated from Colonia (New Jersey) High School, but also attended Bergen Catholic and Rahway High School before eventually finishing his schooling at Colonia. He enrolled at Alabama in January and participated in team activities throughout the spring, including Alabama's spring game, before leaving the program in September.

Factoring in Alfano's recruiting ranking, he is the highest-ranked recruit the Buffs have had since ESPN started its rankings in 2009. Coincidentally, the next-highest-ranked recruit is also from New Jersey with Yuri Wright, ranked No. 40 overall, in the 2012 class.

It is unknown at this time if Colorado will apply for a waiver to gain immediate eligibility for the 2020 season.