TCU quarterback Alex Delton has left the team, head coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday.

Delton, a fifth-year graduate transfer, started the Horned Frogs' first two games, but was replaced by true freshman Max Duggan.

Delton completed 27 of 50 attempts this season for 318 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

His departure follows that of redshirt freshman Justin Rogers, who announced last week he plans to transfer.

TCU's quarterback depth is in question for its upcoming game against No. 11 Baylor.

Duggan and backup Mike Collins were both injured last Saturday in a 34-27 loss at Oklahoma State. Patterson wouldn't say what the injuries are.

"I think Max will play," Patterson said.

Duggan has started six games, including a win over then-No. 15 Texas. He has completed 120 passes on 208 attempts for 1,405 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3 Big 12).