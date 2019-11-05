Florida Gators offensive lineman Chris Bleich has entered the transfer portal, a source told ESPN.

Bleich had been a starting guard for eight games this season, but was eventually replaced by Richard Gouraige and Brett Heggie. Bleich's role has diminished since, and his playing time continued to drop against Georgia.

A redshirt freshman, Bleich had originally committed to UCLA in high school, decommitted and chose Florida. He was a four-star prospect out of Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, and had earned the starting job in the spring for the Gators.

Florida's offensive line struggled against Georgia, and now takes a hit losing Bleich with three games remaining in the season.