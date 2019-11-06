The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season has the Ohio State debuting at No. 1 and defending national champion Clemson on the outside looking in at No. 5.

College Football Playoff Ranking 1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. LSU (8-0)

3. Alabama (8-0)

4. Penn State (8-0)

5. Clemson (8-0)

6. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oregon (8-1)

8. Utah (8-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Florida (7-2)

11. Auburn (7-2)

12. Baylor (8-0)

13. Wisconsin (6-2)

14. Michigan (7-2)

15. Notre Dame (6-2)

16. Kansas State (6-2)

17. Minnesota (8-0)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Wake Forest (7-1)

20. Cincinnati (7-1)

21. Memphis (8-1)

22. Boise State (7-1)

23. Oklahoma State (6-3)

24. Navy (7-1)

25. SMU (8-1)

The Buckeyes are followed by No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama, who have been ranked either first or second in the AP Poll for the last four weeks and will face each other in a blockbuster matchup on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Penn State rounds out the top four, leapfrogging Clemson -- who was ranked fourth in the AP Poll. The Nittany Lions will face unbeaten No. 17 Minnesota on Saturday. At No. 12, Baylor is the only other undefeated team in the Top 25.

No. 6 Georgia leads a pack of one loss teams, followed by No. 7 Oregon, No. 8 Utah and No. 9 Oklahoma. No. 10 Florida, fresh off a close loss to Georgia, is the highest ranked two loss team, followed closely by No. 11 Auburn.

No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 14 Michigan and No. 18 Iowa round things out for the Big Ten in the Top 25.

Notre Dame comes in at No. 15, followed by fellow 6-2 team Kansas State at No. 16. No. 19 Wake Forest joins Clemson as the only other ACC team represented.

The AAC has four teams in the rankings: No. 21 Memphis, No. 23 Boise State, No. 24 Navy and No. 25 SMU.

No. 20 Cincinnati and No. 23 Oklahoma State round out the Top 25.