Indiana has won four games in a row and is off to its best start since 1993, but the Hoosiers will have to go the rest of the way without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who had season-ending surgery Monday.

Penix, a redshirt freshman from Tampa, Florida, had surgery to repair an injury to his right sternoclavicular joint, which is where the collarbone meets the sternum. Indiana officials said in a statement that Penix will miss the rest of the regular season and the postseason.

"We feel really bad for Mike," Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "He's worked extremely hard and had a great season. He'll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers."

Penix, who was the first freshman quarterback to start an opener for the Hoosiers since Antwaan Randle El in 1998, was hurt late in the first half of last week's 34-3 win over Northwestern. He suffered a shoulder injury and an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss games earlier this season.

Penix completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,394 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games. He also ran 22 times for 119 yards with two scores.

Junior Peyton Ramsey of Cincinnati will assume the starting job. He started three games and played in seven this season, while completing 72 percent of his attempts for 1,302 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ramsey came off the bench and led the Hoosiers to a 34-28 win at Maryland with 193 yards and one touchdown, and started the next week in a 38-31 victory at Nebraska. He had a career-high 351 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) have won four straight Big Ten contests for the first time since 1993. After this weekend's bye, they'll play the meat of their schedule, starting with a Nov. 16 road game at No. 5 Penn State. They host No. 14 Michigan on Nov. 23, before closing the regular season at rival Purdue the next week.