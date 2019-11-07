West Virginia quarterback Jack Allison has entered the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Thank you for everything Morgantown! I'll always support The Mountaineers! I've now officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/kOs2nGB5P9 — Jack Allison (@jacka11ison_) November 7, 2019

Allison, who started in West Virginia's bowl game last season, appeared in two contests this season. He played extensively in WVU's loss to Iowa State on Oct. 12, filling in for injured starter Austin Kendall and completing 18 of 24 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kendall and Allison competed for the starting job during the offseason, with Kendall prevailing.

Allison's departure was expected after West Virginia moved junior Jarret Doege up on the depth chart behind Kendall for the team's final four games. Redshirt freshman Trey Lowe III also will see increased playing time. Allison, who started his career at Miami, will graduate from West Virginia in December.

"He's a great teammate," WVU coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. "He wants to go play."

ESPN rated Allison as the No. 6 pocket passer and No. 65 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class. He redshirted at Miami in 2016 and transferred to West Virginia following spring practice in 2017.