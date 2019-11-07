Howard University football coach Ron Prince has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation of players.

Howard Athletic Director Kery Davis released a statement about the decision, saying the university is committed to completing an internal investigation of the allegations and concerns about the football program. The investigation was announced last month.

"Howard University is committed to ensuring our athletic programs reflect Howard's core mission and values and to ensuring the well-being and success of all student athletes," Davis said.

According to HBCU Gameday, in September, Davis was sent a letter from the parent of a Howard player detailing some of the allegations against Prince. Those allegations included being "threatening, hostile, abusive and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff at Howard University."

The letter alleges that Prince sent injured athletes home without treatment and that most of the athletes were scared to report the abuse out of fear of retaliation. It goes on to allege that Prince threatened to hold practices at 3 a.m. because a student-athlete had class during scheduled practice time.

Prince was hired at Howard in December 2018 after he worked as an analyst at Michigan and in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. He previously was the offensive coordinator at Rutgers and the head coach at Kansas State from 2006 to 2008.

In Prince's first season this fall, Howard started 1-4 before the 2018 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, Caylin Newton, and three teammates entered the transfer portal and Newton announced that he would be transferring from the program. Newton threw for 2,610 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 555 yards and four touchdowns in the 2018 season.

Seven players in total have entered the transfer portal since August, according to a source. An astonishing 17 players have entered the transfer portal since Prince arrived in December, according to the same source.

Prince has been placed on leave, effective immediately, and director of football operations Aaron Kelton will serve as the interim head coach until further notice.