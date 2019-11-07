Georgia and Ohio State have played each other in football only once, but they will face off at least twice more after scheduling a home-and-home series for 2030 and 2031.

The schools announced the future series on Thursday. The Bulldogs will host the Buckeyes on Sept. 14, 2030, and Georgia will travel to Ohio State for the season opener on Aug. 30, 2031.

"We are committed to playing in as many big games as possible, keeping Georgia on the national stage," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Matchups with a team like Ohio State are one of the many reasons great players come to Georgia."

Georgia has scheduled future home-and-home series with several Power 5 opponents, including Oklahoma (2023, '31), UCLA (2025, '26), Florida State (2027, '28), Texas (2028, '29) and Clemson (2029, '30, '32, '33).

The Bulldogs will also play three Power 5 opponents in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta: Virginia in 2020, Oregon in 2022 and Clemson in 2024.

Ohio State hasn't played a regular-season game against an SEC opponent since it faced LSU in 1987 and 1988. The Buckeyes have played SEC foes 11 times in bowls or playoff games since then.

The Buckeyes will play future home-and-home series against Oregon (2020, '21), Notre Dame (2022, '23), Washington (2024, '25), Texas (2025, '26) and Boston College (2026, '27).

The Bulldogs won their only previous meeting against Ohio State, 21-14 in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 1993.