Florida State star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson will miss the rest of the season following hand surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Seminoles interim coach Odell Haggins said in a statement that Wilson suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to Miami and had surgery earlier this week. Wilson leads Florida State with five sacks and ranks second on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss and third in total tackles (44).

"After consulting with our athletic training staff and team physicians it was determined that surgery was the best course of action for Marvin," Haggins said in a statement. "He had surgery earlier this week and is expected to miss the rest of this season. Marvin is disappointed, but he will remain involved as a captain and respected leader for our team."

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior started five games last season and recorded 42 tackles, including 3.5 sacks. ESPN rated Wilson as the top defensive tackle and No. 4 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class.

Wilson appears at No. 25 on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board and ranks as the No. 3 defensive tackle on the board.

Florida State, which fired coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, next plays Saturday at Boston College.