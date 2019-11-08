TCU freshman quarterback Max Duggan is expected to play Saturday against No. 12 Baylor, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Duggan and reserve quarterback Mike Collins both were injured on the final series of TCU's loss at Oklahoma State last week. Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said earlier this week that Duggan, who injured a finger on his throwing hand, likely would play against the Bears in Fort Worth. Collins likely will miss the game.

Duggan has started TCU's past six games and leads the team with 1,405 pass yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ranks third on the team in rushing with 319 yards and four touchdowns.

TCU's quarterback depth has taken some hits in recent days. Patterson said Alex Delton, a graduate transfer from Kansas State who started TCU's first two games, left the program earlier this week. Justin Rogers, ESPN's No. 57 overall recruit in the 2018 class, last week told TCU that he intends to transfer.

Matthew Downing, a preferred walk-on who transferred from Georgia, likely will serve as Duggan's backup against Baylor. Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin is still recovering from back problems.