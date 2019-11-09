        <
          Mark Richt returns to work less than 3 weeks after heart attack

          6:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DURHAM, N.C. -- Former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt is back at work broadcasting less than three weeks after having a heart attack.

          Now a studio analyst for the ACC Network, Richt was part of the ensemble of broadcasters at Duke's game against No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

          The 59-year-old Richt said the heart attack came Oct. 21 during a routine workout at the gym with his wife, and the quick response time "basically saved my life." He said two arteries were 100% blocked and he had three stents placed in one and a fourth stent in the other.

          Richt said his energy level "now is better than it was before" and posted video of himself banking in a free throw with his eyes closed at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

