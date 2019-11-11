Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that Wolverines running back Chris Evans will be reinstated to the school for the winter term, and he will be eligible to participate with the football team in January.

In February, a Michigan spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that Evans was not a member of the football team, but did not add any context as to why. Evans eventually tweeted that he was dealing some academic issues, but that he had no plans of leaving Michigan.

Evans rushed for more than 600 yards in 2016 and 2017 and was the team's second-leading rusher with 423 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He would have been the leading returning rusher on this 2019 team, but he has not participated in team activities since at least February.

Having played three seasons already, Evans will have one season of eligibility remaining in 2020. He will rejoin the team alongside true freshman back Zach Charbonnet, who has run for 570 yards and 11 touchdowns through nine games, as well as sophomore Hassan Haskins, who has 430 yards and two touchdowns on the season, and Christian Turner.