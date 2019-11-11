Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will redshirt the rest of the season, coach Matt Wells said on Monday.

Bowman, who has been out of the lineup since mid-September with what Wells termed a shoulder injury, is medically cleared to play. He participated in warmups before the Red Raiders' 38-7 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

"He's been cleared to play. It's our intent, right now, to redshirt him -- as well as his intent," Wells said a media teleconference on Monday. "I certainly respect that and agree with that. That's kind of where we sit with Alan."

Quarterback Maverick McIvor, who had foot surgery in August, also has been medically cleared but will also redshirt, Wells said.

Junior quarterback Jett Duffey has started in Bowman's absence this season. Duffey has completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,774 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Duffey has appeared in seven games this season, including starting the past six.

Bowman started Texas Tech's first three games, throwing for 1,020 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 65% of his passes.

The Red Raiders (4-5), host TCU on Saturday.