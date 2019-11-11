Houston cornerback Ka'Darian Smith was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury of a 60-year-old man last week.

Smith, a senior who has appeared in four games this season, is suspended from football activities, the program announced Monday.

"We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Ka'Darian Smith," the school said in a statement. "He has been suspended indefinitely from the Houston football program. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Houston Chronicle first reported the news of Smith's arrest.

Smith, 21, is accused "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly causing serious bodily injury" to Thaddeus Lewis, according to documents filed by the Harris County assistant district attorney. Smith is accused of striking Lewis with his hand and foot. Lewis was said to have suffered broken bones, a broken nose, cracked ribs and bleeding in the ear canal as a result. The charge is a second-degree felony.

On Monday, Smith posted a tweet in response to the Chronicle story about his arrest, saying, "Tell the whole story, if you going to tell it. That man broke into my room and stole from me."

Smith was released on $20,000 bond on Thursday. He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.

This season, Smith appeared in four of Houston's first five games, starting one, but he hasn't played since Sept. 28. In his first three seasons on campus, Smith appeared in 26 games. He has recorded 22 tackles in his career with the Cougars.