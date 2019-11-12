        <
          Wake Forest's leading receiver Sage Surratt done for season

          Surratt gets shakes off tackler to score TD (0:31)

          Sage Surratt catches a pass, does a fantastic job of shaking off a defender and gets taken down while getting into the end zone for a touchdown. (0:31)

          12:44 PM ET
          12:44 PM ET
• Andrea Adelson
            Close
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          Wake Forest's leading receiver, Sage Surratt, is out for the season, coach Dave Clawson said Tuesday.

          Surratt appeared to hurt his shoulder late in a loss to Virginia Tech, but Clawson did not go into specifics about the injury, saying only it would require surgery.

          Losing Surratt is a devastating blow to the No. 19 Demon Deacons, who have one of the top offenses in the ACC. Surratt leads the ACC and ranks No. 5 in the nation with 1,001 yards receiving and 11 touchdown catches, and he ranks second in the league with 66 receptions.

          On top of that, starting receiver Scotty Washington will miss his second straight game with injury. He ranks second on the team with seven touchdown receptions.

          Wake Forest (7-1) travels to play No. 5 Clemson (9-0) on Saturday.

