          Gus Malzahn on Arkansas coaching vacancy: 'I love Auburn'

          Deep South's oldest rivalry is back

          The Bulldogs' offense prepares to face one of the most destructive defensive lines in the SEC, the Auburn Tigers. (0:56)

          1:18 PM ET
          Adam Rittenberg
          Auburn coach Gus Malzahn once again is being mentioned as a candidate for Arkansas' coaching vacancy but remains happy at his current job.

          "I love Auburn," Malzahn told reporters Tuesday when asked about the Arkansas rumors. "Like I said in the past, I love my players, and we got a bright future here. Nothing's changed."

          Arkansas fired coach Chad Morris on Sunday after only 22 games. Before hiring Morris in 2017, the school expressed interest in Malzahn, who built his reputation as a championship-winning high school coach in the state. He grew up in Arkansas and began his playing career with the Razorbacks before transferring to Henderson State.

          After the 2017 season, Malzahn agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract with Auburn, where he has been head coach since 2013. Malzahn, 54, would owe Auburn $7 million if he chooses to leave for another job before Dec. 31.

          He is 60-29 at Auburn with an SEC title and two SEC West Division titles. The 11th-ranked Tigers host No. 6 Georgia on Saturday.

