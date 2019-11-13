Rece Davis reveals the top 6 in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings with the LSU Tigers claiming the top spot while Alabama falls out of the Top 4. (1:51)

Fresh off their victory in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, the LSU Tigers find themselves atop this week's edition of the College Football Playoff ranking while No. 4 Georgia edged out No. 5 Alabama to break into the top four.

College Football Playoff Ranking 1. LSU (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Clemson (10-0)

4. Georgia (8-1)

5. Alabama (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Utah (8-1)

8. Minnesota (9-0)

9. Penn State (8-1)

10. Oklahoma (8-2)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Auburn (7-2)

13. Baylor (9-0)

14. Wisconsin (7-2)

15. Michigan (7-2)

16. Notre Dame (7-2)

17. Cincinnati (8-1)

18. Memphis (8-1)

19. Texas (6-3)

20. Iowa (6-3)

21. Boise State (8-1)

22. Oklahoma State (6-3)

23. Navy (7-1)

24. Kansas State (6-3)

25. Appalachian State (8-1) More details

Alabama finds itself on the outside looking in for only the fifth time in the CFP Era (since 2014).

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, both coming off dominant victories to remain unbeaten, round out the top four.

No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah both moved up one spot from last week's initial ranking while Minnesota's victory over Penn State vaulted the Golden Gophers nine spots to No. 8. It's the largest jump into the top-10 in the CFP Era and the second biggest week-to-week jump in CFP ranking history.

The loss knocked the Nittany Lions down to No. 9, followed by Oklahoma at No. 10.

No. 11 Florida and No. 12 Auburn are still linked at the hip while Baylor, the only other unbeaten team in the CFP ranking, comes in at No. 13 after struggling to beat TCU in three overtimes. Baylor is the lowest ranked 9-0 or better Power 5 team in the CFP Era.

Golden Gophers climbs 9 spots into Top 10 of CFP Rankings

The Big Ten features the most teams in the ranking with six -- with No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 15 Michigan and No. 20 Iowa rounding things out for the conference.

Notre Dame fell one spot, slotting in at No. 16.

There are five Group of 5 teams in the ranking for the second straight week: No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 18 Memphis, No. 21 Boise State, No. 23 Navy and newcomer Appalachian State, who knocked off South Carolina on Saturday and took the place of SMU at No. 25. It's the school's first ever appearance in the CFP ranking.

No. 19 Texas makes its first appearance in the ranking this season after beating Kansas State, who fell eight spots to No. 24.

No. 22 Oklahoma State rounds things out for the Big 12.

Wake Forest fell out of the ranking this week after losing to Virginia Tech, leaving Clemson as the lone ranked ACC team for the first time ever in the CFP ranking.