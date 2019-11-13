Kirk Herbstreit raises the possibility that Alabama might have trouble moving up in the College Football Rankings, or that another team could jump the Crimson Tide and into the top four. (0:55)

Whether Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be able to play Saturday at Mississippi State remains a game-time decision, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday.

Tagovailoa had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain roughly three weeks ago. He was said to be a game-time decision in advance of last weekend's game against No. 1 LSU and was a full participant, throwing four touchdowns and an interception in the 46-41 loss. He was seen walking gingerly during parts of the game.

Saban said the junior quarterback, who is widely regarded as the possible No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is experiencing some soreness in his ankle from the game.

"He'll probably be a game-time decision as to whether he can or can't play," Saban told reporters on the SEC teleconference. "I don't even know for sure if he'll be able to practice fully today."

Alabama fell to No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings after the loss to LSU. Mississippi State beat Arkansas 54-24 two weeks ago, breaking a four-game losing streak.