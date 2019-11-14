Notre Dame's streak of 273 home sellouts is expected to end with Saturday's game against Navy, according to the school.

The streak -- the second-longest active run to Nebraska's 373, according to the South Bend Tribune -- dates back to the final game of the 1973 season, when Notre Dame beat Air Force on Thanksgiving Day in a game that was moved from Saturday to accommodate an ABC telecast. Notre Dame Stadium then had a capacity of 59,075 and the turnstile count was 57,236. The current capacity is 77,622.

"Based on ticket sales through Wednesday, we do not anticipate sellouts for our games against Navy and Boston College [on Nov. 23]," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. "That this comes during a time of sustained success for our football program reflects both challenges impacting the ticket market nationwide and the unique dynamics of this year's schedule."

Swarbrick told the Tribune that holding three home games in November -- including a 21-20 win over Virginia Tech on Nov. 2 -- was a factor in the streak likely coming to an end.

Saturday's meeting will be the first time since 1978 that both Notre Dame (No. 16, CFP and AP) and Navy (No. 23 CFP, No. 21 AP) are ranked by The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.