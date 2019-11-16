Week 12 of the college football season brings with it a full slate of Top 25 games and plenty of drama. We'll have all the news, analysis and best moments of the day covered right here.

Injury updates and latest news

He took a flying leap!

ESPN's Pat McAfee once took an infamous swim in an Indianapolis canal. Saturday, he made a splash in the beautiful murky green waters of Waco.

play 0:50 McAfee takes flight and belly flops into the river During College GameDay, Pat McAfee belly flops into the Brazos River while wearing a full suit.

Picks and gambling tips

play 2:56 SVP gives his Week 12 college football winners Scott Van Pelt picks nine games against the spread for Week 11 including Minnesota looking to remain unbeaten vs. Iowa.

Top 25 games

In order of game time, with College Football Playoff rankings; lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -7

And our best line: Navy has won five straight games since losing to Memphis on Sept. 26. The Midshipmen are looking to win six consecutive games within a season for the first time since 1979. However, Navy has only a 16% chance to win, according to FPI.

No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers

Time: 3:30 ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Line: Ohio State -52

And our best line: Since Rutgers started playing Ohio State when it joined the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights have scored three touchdowns in five games. In the past three years, the average score is Ohio State 55.3, Rutgers 1.

Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Clemson -34.5

And our best line: Following its 21-20 win over North Carolina on Sept. 28, the Tigers have scored at least 45 points in five straight games. It's the second-longest streak in ACC history (Florida State did it in six straight games in 2013) and its five straight wins by 30-plus points are tied for the longest streak in ACC history (Florida State also did it in 2013).

No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS

Line: Georgia -3

And our best line: According to the PlayStation Player Impact metric, Georgia's starting offensive line unit has a rating of 97, the second best of any unit in the nation (Oklahoma, 98). The Bulldogs will go up against the best defensive line unit, according to that same metric. Georgia enters the game having allowed pressure on 23% of dropbacks, the lowest rate in the SEC. The Tigers have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 35% of dropbacks, the third-highest rate in the conference.

No. 18 Memphis at Houston

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: Memphis -10.5

And our best line: Memphis is 3-0 against Houston under coach Mike Norvell. A win would mark the program's longest win streak against the Cougars in series history.

No. 19 Texas at Iowa State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Iowa State -7

And our best line: Texas, which is a 14-2 all time against Iowa State, enters as the underdog for the first time in series history. The Longhorns' .875 win percentage against the Cyclones is currently their highest against any current Big 12 team.

West Virginia at No. 24 Kansas State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: Kansas State -13.5

And our best line: West Virginia is currently riding a five-game losing streak, its first since 2012 (their first season as a member of the Big 12). With a loss, the Mountaineers would have their longest losing streak since a six-game drought in 1986.

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Iowa -3

And our best line: Minnesota can clinch the Big Ten West with a win combined with a Wisconsin loss (at Nebraska). The Golden Gophers have not won or shared the overall Big Ten title since 1967.

No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: LSU -21

And our best line: LSU coach Ed Orgeron is heading to Ole Miss with a chance to pick up his 10th win of the season. That would match his win total from three seasons he spent as the Rebels' coach when he went 10-25 in 2005-07.

No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Line: Cincinnati -14

And our best line: Cincinnati enters the weekend 5-0 in conference play and currently leads the AAC East. The Bearcats can clinch the division title with a win in this game and a Temple loss to Tulane.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Oklahoma -10

And our best line: Both teams are heavy ESPN FPI favorites to get to the Big 12 title game (93% for each), and Baylor can clinch a spot with a win against Oklahoma coupled with a Texas loss to Iowa State. No other team currently has more than a 10% chance to reach the conference title game. The Sooners remain the favorite to ultimately win the conference title (73%).

No. 25 Appalachian State at Georgia State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN app

Line: Appalachian State -17

And our best line: This marks the first time that a Sun Belt member is ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Sun Belt had been the only FBS conference not represented in the rankings until this week.

UCLA at No. 7 Utah

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Utah - 21.5

And our best line: Utah has an 85% chance to win the Pac-12 South and a 32% chance to win the conference, according to the AllState Playoff Predictor. UCLA is clinging to a 2% chance to win the division and just a 0.1% chance to win the conference.

New Mexico at No. 21 Boise State

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: Boise State -28

And our best line: Boise State currently has an 89% chance to win the Mountain division and a 75% chance to win the Mountain West, according to FPI.

Arizona at No. 6 Oregon

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: Oregon -27.5

And our best line: The Ducks have a 31% chance to reach the College Football Playoff, the best of any Pac-12 team and fifth best of any school in FBS. Oregon can become the first Pac-12 team to make the CFP multiple times since it began in 2014.

What the games mean

No. 5 Alabama 38, Mississippi State 7

Alabama scored an easy, and very costly, win in Starkville. The Tide bolted to a 35-7 lead in the second quarter and cruised, but the obvious story wasn't the result. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury late in the first half, then Bama's star defensive lineman, Raekwon Davis, went down as well. Their status is all that matters with two regular season games left and the Tide still immersed in the national title hunt. -- Bill Connolly

No. 9 Penn State 34, Indiana 27

The Nittany Lions strung together a gritty, 18-play scoring drive that ate 9:01 off the clock late in the fourth quarter to beat a much-improved Indiana team and keep their playoff hopes alive. PSU can now focus on Ohio State -- the most important remaining regular-season game for both teams, as it will decide the East winner. ESPN's FPI gives PSU a 15.9% chance to win, but an upset would catapult it right back into the conversation. -- Heather Dinich

No. 11 Florida 23, Missouri 6

It took a while for the Gators to get going offensively in a win over Missouri but there were definite bright spots, including the continued development of Kyle Trask -- who has now thrown two touchdown passes in eight straight games, the longest streak by a Florida player since Tim Tebow in 2008 (10 straight). The defense had another big game, and Jonathan Greenard appeared to be rounding back into form with two sacks and five tackles for loss. The Gators have an open date to prepare for rival Florida State, where they will try for back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2008-2009. -- Andrea Adelson

No. 14 Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21

The Badgers stayed within striking distance of Minnesota in the Big Ten West by winning 37-21 at Nebraska. It was the Jonathan Taylor show once again, as the star tailback ran 25 times for 204 yards with two touchdowns. It was the third time Taylor ran for 200 yards or more against the Cornhuskers. He has 11 career games with at least 200 yards, which ties Ron Dayne, Ricky Williams and Marcus Allen for the most in FBS history, according to data from ESPN Stats & Information. With 5,634 career rushing yards, Taylor passed 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker's NCAA record for most rushing yards by a player through his junior season. Walker had 5,596 yards from 1980-82. -- Mark Schlabach

No. 15 Michigan 44, Michigan State 10

Michigan moved to 8-2 with an improving offense and only Indiana and Ohio State remaining on the schedule. That rivalry game against the Buckeyes is a lot more intriguing than it looked at the beginning of the season, but Indiana is no pushover. The Wolverines will need similar performances out of quarterback Shea Patterson, who threw for more than 350 yards. -- Tom VanHaaren

No. 22 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13

The Cowboys have quietly won three games in a row to climb up the Big 12 standings, the latest a 31-13 decision over Kansas. Tailback Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards with two touchdowns on 23 carries. It was his seventh game this season with at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns, which is second-most in a season in Big 12 history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Texas' Ricky Williams had eight such games in 1997. OSU's defense turned in one of its better performances of the season, limiting the Jayhawks to only 290 total yards, including 39 rushing. The Pokes also picked off three passes. -- Mark Schlabach

Best of the week

Like looking in a mirror

Bella Martina, a 16-year-old Georgia high school student who went viral with her re-creations of Trevor Lawrence photos, met the Clemson QB. "That one girl actually does look a lot like me so it's kind of crazy," Lawrence said previously. He was right.

For the uninitiated, here was the video that started all the fun.

College football's meme team

play 3:41 Even a fan can become a college football meme From the LSU Stare Girl to the Florida State Book Reader, you never know who will become the next viral image and newest member of college football's Meme Team.

Inside the world of the suddenly famous college football fans, plucked from obscurity by television producers, then launched into the world in meme form through myriad social media platforms. It's the modern twist on Andy Warhol's "15 minutes of fame" theory, only these 15 minutes are portioned out in three-second GIFs over years and years. For more, read read David M. Hale's story on college football's instafamous fans.

Ferocious attack

It has been a rough year for Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner. First, it took a spill in Norman last month during the West Virginia game. Now, before the Sooners' big game in Waco, a miniature version of it was toppled by a full-sized animal (not sure if it was Judge Joy or Judge Lady, tbh) inside Baylor's bear habitat.

Lights out in Iowa

In Iowa City, the Hawkeyes are wearing their blackout unis for a crucial Big Ten West game against Minnesota.

And over in Ames for a game against Texas, Iowa State is taking the blackout to even more extremes.

Salute to service

Missouri's Veterans Day tribute "Top Gun" uniforms honor the Navy. Also, Navy has a football team, so that's kind of weird, but it's definitely the thought that counts.