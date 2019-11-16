Week 12 of the college football season brings with it a full slate of Top 25 games and plenty of drama. We'll have all the news, analysis and best moments of the day covered right here.

Injury updates and latest news

He took a flying leap!

ESPN's Pat McAfee once took an infamous swim in an Indianapolis canal. Saturday, he made a splash in the beautiful murky green waters of Waco.

play 0:50 McAfee takes flight and belly flops into the river During College GameDay, Pat McAfee belly flops into the Brazos River while wearing a full suit.

Picks and gambling tips

play 2:56 SVP gives his Week 12 college football winners Scott Van Pelt picks nine games against the spread for Week 11 including Minnesota looking to remain unbeaten vs. Iowa.

Top 25 games

In order of game time, with College Football Playoff rankings; lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: Alabama -18.5

And our best line: Alabama has won 89 straight games against teams unranked in the AP poll, the longest such streak in poll history and 65 games longer than the next-longest active streak (Clemson, 24). The Tide's last loss to an unranked team came in 2007 against UL Monroe.

Indiana at No. 9 Penn State

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Penn State -15

And our best line: Indiana, which remains unranked in the CFP rankings, is ranked in the AP poll (No. 24) for the first time since September 1994. The 25th-ranked Hoosiers lost their ensuing game at No. 16 Wisconsin, 62-13 and have not been ranked since.

No. 11 Florida at Missouri

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: CBS

Line: Florida -7

And our best line: Missouri was shut out by Georgia in its last game, snapping a streak of 66 straight games without being shut out. Florida has scored in 395 straight games, the longest streak in FBS history.

No. 14 Wisconsin at Nebraska

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Line: Wisconsin -14.5

And our best line: With three games left in his second season, Nebraska coach Scott Frost has 13 losses to his name, tied with Bernie Masterson (1946-47) for second-most losses by a head coach in their first two seasons in program history. For comparison, legendary Huskers coach Tom Osborne lost his 14th game in his sixth season.

Michigan State at No. 15 Michigan

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Michigan -13.5

And our best line: These teams have split the four meetings since 2015 and are separated by a total of 15 points. Michigan has not won consecutive games against the Spartans since it won six in a row in 2002-07.

Kansas at No. 22 Oklahoma State

Time: Noon ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Oklahoma State -17.5

And our best line: Kansas has lost 35 consecutive games to opponents ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the third-longest active streak among current FBS teams (Army 47, North Texas 36). The Jayhawks last win against an AP-ranked opponent was against No. 15 Georgia Tech in 2010.

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Line: Notre Dame -7

And our best line: Navy has won five straight games since losing to Memphis on Sept. 26. The Midshipmen are looking to win six consecutive games within a season for the first time since 1979. However, Navy has only a 16% chance to win, according to FPI.

No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers

Time: 3:30 ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Line: Ohio State -52

And our best line: Since Rutgers started playing Ohio State when it joined the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights have scored three touchdowns in five games. In the past three years, the average score is Ohio State 55.3, Rutgers 1.

Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Clemson -34.5

And our best line: Following its 21-20 win over North Carolina on Sept. 28, the Tigers have scored at least 45 points in five straight games. It's the second-longest streak in ACC history (Florida State did it in six straight games in 2013) and its five straight wins by 30-plus points are tied for the longest streak in ACC history (Florida State also did it in 2013).

No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS

Line: Georgia -3

And our best line: According to the PlayStation Player Impact metric, Georgia's starting offensive line unit has a rating of 97, the second best of any unit in the nation (Oklahoma, 98). The Bulldogs will go up against the best defensive line unit, according to that same metric. Georgia enters the game having allowed pressure on 23% of dropbacks, the lowest rate in the SEC. The Tigers have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 35% of dropbacks, the third-highest rate in the conference.

No. 18 Memphis at Houston

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: Memphis -10.5

And our best line: Memphis is 3-0 against Houston under coach Mike Norvell. A win would mark the program's longest win streak against the Cougars in series history.

No. 19 Texas at Iowa State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: FS1

Line: Iowa State -7

And our best line: Texas, which is a 14-2 all time against Iowa State, enters as the underdog for the first time in series history. The Longhorns' .875 win percentage against the Cyclones is currently their highest against any current Big 12 team.

West Virginia at No. 24 Kansas State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: Kansas State -13.5

And our best line: West Virginia is currently riding a five-game losing streak, its first since 2012 (their first season as a member of the Big 12). With a loss, the Mountaineers would have their longest losing streak since a six-game drought in 1986.

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Iowa -3

And our best line: Minnesota can clinch the Big Ten West with a win combined with a Wisconsin loss (at Nebraska). The Golden Gophers have not won or shared the overall Big Ten title since 1967.

No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: LSU -21

And our best line: LSU coach Ed Orgeron is heading to Ole Miss with a chance to pick up his 10th win of the season. That would match his win total from three seasons he spent as the Rebels' coach when he went 10-25 in 2005-07.

No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida

Time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Line: Cincinnati -14

And our best line: Cincinnati enters the weekend 5-0 in conference play and currently leads the AAC East. The Bearcats can clinch the division title with a win in this game and a Temple loss to Tulane.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC and ESPN app

Line: Oklahoma -10

And our best line: Both teams are heavy ESPN FPI favorites to get to the Big 12 title game (93% for each), and Baylor can clinch a spot with a win against Oklahoma coupled with a Texas loss to Iowa State. No other team currently has more than a 10% chance to reach the conference title game. The Sooners remain the favorite to ultimately win the conference title (73%).

No. 25 Appalachian State at Georgia State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPNU and ESPN app

Line: Appalachian State -17

And our best line: This marks the first time that a Sun Belt member is ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Sun Belt had been the only FBS conference not represented in the rankings until this week.

UCLA at No. 7 Utah

Time: 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Line: Utah - 21.5

And our best line: Utah has an 85% chance to win the Pac-12 South and a 32% chance to win the conference, according to the AllState Playoff Predictor. UCLA is clinging to a 2% chance to win the division and just a 0.1% chance to win the conference.

New Mexico at No. 21 Boise State

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN2 and ESPN app

Line: Boise State -28

And our best line: Boise State currently has an 89% chance to win the Mountain division and a 75% chance to win the Mountain West, according to FPI.

Arizona at No. 6 Oregon

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN and ESPN app

Line: Oregon -27.5

And our best line: The Ducks have a 31% chance to reach the College Football Playoff, the best of any Pac-12 team and fifth best of any school in FBS. Oregon can become the first Pac-12 team to make the CFP multiple times since it began in 2014.

Best of the week

Ferocious attack

It has been a rough year for Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner. First, it took a spill in Norman last month during the West Virginia game. Now, before the Sooners' big game in Waco, a miniature version of it was toppled by a full-sized animal (not sure if it was Judge Joy or Judge Lady, tbh) inside Baylor's bear habitat.

Lights out in Iowa

In Iowa City, the Hawkeyes are wearing their blackout unis for a crucial Big Ten West game against Minnesota.

And over in Ames for a game against Texas, Iowa State is taking the blackout to even more extremes.

Salute to service

Missouri's Veterans Day tribute "Top Gun" uniforms honor the Navy. Also, Navy has a football team, so that's kind of weird, but it's definitely the thought that counts.