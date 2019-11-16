Despite a disappointing second season at Nebraska, coach Scott Frost has received a two-year contract extension through 2026, the school announced Saturday morning.

Frost, who initially agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract to coach his alma mater, is just 8-13 at the helm. The financial terms of his original agreement will remain through the extension, which runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

"Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program," university chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos said in a joint statement. "We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program. Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program. We are excited for the heights to which he will take Nebraska football and the tremendous impact he will have in the development of our student athletes."

Nebraska began the 2019 season ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 but enters Saturday's game against Wisconsin at 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play. The Huskers haven't had three consecutive losing seasons since a stretch of six straight from 1956-1961.

Frost, 44, coached UCF to a 13-0 season and a Peach Bowl championship in 2017, when he received heavy interest from Power 5 schools. He ultimately chose to return to Nebraska, where he finished his college career, going 24-2 as a Huskers quarterback and helping the team to a share of the national championship in 1997.