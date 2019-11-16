Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is carted off the field in the second quarter after throwing downfield and taking a big hit. (1:17)

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Mississippi State with a hip injury.

Tagovailoa was injured with three minutes remaining before halftime when he was brought down by two Bulldogs defenders while rolling to his left on a third-down play. He suffered a bloody nose and couldn't put pressure on his right leg when he was helped up by trainers.

Coach Nick Saban told ESPN's Molly McGrath that it was going to be Tagovailoa's final drive of the game. Saban said Tagovailoa was still in the game to practice a two-minute drill.

"That was going to be his last series," Saban said. "We were going to do two-minute before the half was over just for practice. First, we've got to block them better so he doesn't get sacked. It's too bad."

McGrath reported that Tagovailoa was undergoing X-rays. McGrath also reported that Tagovailoa was screaming in pain as trainers helped lift him off the cart.

The Crimson Tide were leading 35-7 at the time of the injury. Tagovailoa was 14-for-18 for 256 yards with two touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is undergoing X-rays on a hip injury suffered against Mississippi State. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Saban said the coaching staff considered putting backup quarterback Mac Jones into the game for Tagovailoa before the final series.

"I don't worry about players getting hurt," Saban said. 'You certainly don't want to see anybody get hurt, especially him."

Tagovailoa, a Heisman Trophy contender and potential top-10 pick in next spring's NFL draft, had surgery on his right ankle Oct. 20, a day after he was injured in the Crimson Tide's 35-13 victory over Tennessee.

Surgeons performed a "tightrope" procedure on his right ankle, in which they drill a hole from his fibula into the tibia and cast three tightropes through the bone and cinch it down to tighten it, according to Dr. Norman Waldrop, who was part of the medical team that performed a tightrope procedure on Tagovailoa's left ankle following the SEC Championship Game last season.

Tagovailoa missed Alabama's 48-7 win over Arkansas on Oct. 26 but returned to start against LSU last week. His mobility was limited, but he still completed 21 of 40 passes for 418 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Crimson Tide's 46-41 loss to the Tigers.

He was a game-time decision to start against Mississippi State on Saturday.