Georgia edges past Alabama to No. 4 in AP poll

Joe Burrow has asserted himself as a Heisman favorite after throwing for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns in No. 1 LSU's win against Ole Miss. (1:42)

Georgia edged past Alabama to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after the Bulldogs had a quality road victory and the Crimson Tide lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season.

LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 54 first-places votes. No. 2 Ohio State (five first-place votes) and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained their spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.

AP Top 25 1. LSU (54) 10-0

2. Ohio St. (5) 10-0

3. Clemson (3) 11-0

4. Georgia 9-1

5. Alabama 9-1

6. Oregon 9-1

7. Utah 9-1

8. Oklahoma 9-1

9. Penn St. 9-1

10. Florida 9-2

11. Minnesota 9-1

12. Michigan 8-2

13. Baylor 9-1

14. Wisconsin 8-2

15. Notre Dame 8-2

16. Auburn 7-3

17. Cincinnati 9-1

18. Memphis 9-1

19. Iowa 7-3

20. Boise St. 9-1

21. SMU 9-1

22. Oklahoma St. 7-3

23. Appalachian St. 9-1

24. Texas A&M 7-3

25. Virginia Tech 7-3 More details

The Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, but Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip while being tackled late in the second quarter and is done for the year. Alabama fell a spot to fifth.

Minnesota and Baylor both lost for the first time and dropped in the rankings. The 11th-ranked Gophers slipped four spots after losing at Iowa. No. 13 Baylor dropped one after blowing a 28-3 lead at home to Oklahoma.

Iowa jumped four to No. 19 and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 8.