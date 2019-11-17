        <
        >

          Georgia edges past Alabama to No. 4 in AP poll

          play
          Burrow keeps Heisman hopes, LSU at No. 1 rolling (1:42)

          Joe Burrow has asserted himself as a Heisman favorite after throwing for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns in No. 1 LSU's win against Ole Miss. (1:42)

          2:10 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Georgia edged past Alabama to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after the Bulldogs had a quality road victory and the Crimson Tide lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season.

          LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 54 first-places votes. No. 2 Ohio State (five first-place votes) and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained their spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.

          The Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, but Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip while being tackled late in the second quarter and is done for the year. Alabama fell a spot to fifth.

          Minnesota and Baylor both lost for the first time and dropped in the rankings. The 11th-ranked Gophers slipped four spots after losing at Iowa. No. 13 Baylor dropped one after blowing a 28-3 lead at home to Oklahoma.

          Iowa jumped four to No. 19 and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 8.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices