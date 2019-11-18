Rex Ryan is hopeful that Tua Tagovailoa will make a full recovery and mentions that a really good NFL team, like the Patriots, may be able to benefit and pick him later in the draft. (0:48)

Ryan: Tua's injury could work in his favor in the NFL (0:48)

Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston, the school announced.

The surgery went as planned, according to the school, which said Tagovailoa is "resting comfortably."

"Tua's prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery," Alabama orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement. "He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab."

Tagovailoa dislocated his hip in the Crimson Tide's 38-7 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, ending his season. Sources confirmed to ESPN that he also suffered a posterior wall fracture.

Tagovailoa was injured with three minutes remaining before halftime in Saturday's game, when he was brought down by two Bulldogs defenders while rolling to his left on a third-down play. He suffered a bloody nose and couldn't put pressure on his right leg when he was helped up by athletic trainers. He was carted off of the field and eventually airlifted back to Birmingham for CAT scans and MRIs.

The surgery was the second this season for Tagovailoa, a Heisman Trophy contender and potential top-10 pick in next spring's NFL draft. He had surgery on his right ankle Oct. 20, a day after he was injured in the Crimson Tide's 35-13 victory over Tennessee.