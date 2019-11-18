BYU coach Kalani Sitake received a contract extension through the 2023 season, the school announced Monday.

Sitake, who is 26-23 in four seasons at his alma mater, had been under contract through 2020. Athletic director Tom Holmoe indicated an extension was coming in the locker room after Saturday's win over Idaho State, which made BYU bowl-eligible.

"This is your coach, right?" Holmoe told the team in a video posted on social media. "He's my coach, and he's our coach."

Holmoe then unzipped his jacket to show an #EXTENDKALANI T-shirt underneath. Several BYU players had worn the shirts and lobbied for Sitake to remain at BYU. The Cougars beat Tennessee and USC early this season but slipped to 2-4 before winning four straight, including an upset of previously undefeated Boise State.

"We believe in him and the direction of the program," Holmoe said in a prepared statement Monday. "Together we are committed to creating a bright future for BYU football."

After the Idaho State win, BYU accepted an invitation to the SoFi Hawaii Bowl, to be played Dec. 24 against a team from the American Athletic Conference or the Mountain West. Sitake, 44, is 2-0 in bowl games at BYU, which next plays Saturday at Massachusetts.