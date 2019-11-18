        <
        >

          LB Michael Divinity returns to LSU, practices with team

          play
          Burrow keeps Heisman hopes, LSU at No. 1 rolling (1:42)

          Joe Burrow has asserted himself as a Heisman favorite after throwing for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns in No. 1 LSU's win against Ole Miss. (1:42)

          6:11 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
          BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU linebacker Michael Divinity returned to practice on Monday, two weeks after leaving the team for what coach Ed Orgeron described at the time as personal reasons.

          Divinity's status on the team is unclear, however. Orgeron isn't scheduled to address the media until Wednesday.

          Divinity's return comes on the heels of an LSU win over Ole Miss in which the defense gave up some 600 yards of offense, including more than 200 yards and four touchdowns from quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

          At the time Divinity left the team, before the Alabama game, he had 23 tackles in eight games and led the team with three sacks.

          LSU hosts Arkansas on Saturday and will close out the regular season in two weeks against Texas A&M.

