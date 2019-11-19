        <
          Alabama CB Scooby Carter entering transfer portal

          8:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Alabama freshman cornerback Scooby Carter has entered his name into the transfer portal.

          "First I would like to thank the University of Alabama and the coaches for helping me and allowing me to play the sport I love at such [an] amazing school," he tweeted Monday. "I also want to thank my teammates for always pushing me to be my best. But after talking with my family I believe it is best for me to rethink my decision and enter my name into the transfer portal."

          Carter was a four-star prospect out of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy High School. He suited up for three games with the Crimson Tide, recording one tackle against New Mexico State on Sept. 7.

