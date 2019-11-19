LSU atop CFP again; Alabama stays at No. 5

LSU is once again atop this week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, with Alabama staying at No. 5 in the wake of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's season-ending hip injury.

College Football Playoff Rankings 1. LSU (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Utah (9-1)

8. Penn State (9-1)

9. Oklahoma (9-1)

10. Minnesota (9-1)

11. Florida (9-2)

12. Wisconsin (8-2)

13. Michigan (8-2)

14. Baylor (9-1)

15. Auburn (7-3)

16. Notre Dame (8-2)

17. Iowa (7-3)

18. Memphis (9-1)

19. Cincinnati (9-1)

20. Boise State (9-1)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. Iowa State (6-4)

23. USC (7-4)

24. Appalachian State (9-1)

25. SMU (9-1) More details

The rest of the top four remains the same: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

Committee chair Rob Mullens told ESPN that Tagovailoa's injury did not factor into discussion about Alabama's ranking, as the Crimson Tide still cruised to a 38-7 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

A group of one-loss Power 5 teams round out the top 10, starting with Oregon and Utah standing pat at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Oklahoma, fresh off its comeback victory on the road against Baylor, moved up one spot to slot in at No. 9. The previously undefeated Bears, meanwhile, fell one spot to drop to No. 14.

No. 10 Minnesota, the other unbeaten team to lose on Saturday, fell two spots but still edged out No. 11 Florida to remain in the top 10.

Penn State, who lost to the Golden Gophers two weeks ago, find themselves ahead of them once again at No. 8.

The Big Ten once again features the most teams in the rankings with six; No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan and No. 17 Iowa all moved up in this week's rankings.

Following a close loss to Georgia, No. 15 Auburn dropped just just three spots from last week. Notre Dame remains at No. 16, despite handily beating previously-ranked Navy.

No. 18 Memphis leads all Group of 5 teams, jumping No.19 Cincinnati, while No. 20 Boise State and No. 24 Appalachian State both moved up a spot.

Kansas State, Navy and Texas all fell out of the rankings following losses on Saturday, which made way for newcomers No. 22 Iowa State (who knocked off Texas), No. 23 USC and No. 25 SMU.

It's the first time the Trojans are in the CFP rankings since the final rankings of 2017.