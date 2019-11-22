They say a dog is a human's best friend. Well, former Florida star quarterback and ESPN television analyst Tim Tebow, for one, showed how much his dog meant to him.

Tebow posted an emotional tribute to his pet dog, Bronco, after the nine-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback passed away Wednesday.

"One of the toughest goodbyes," Tebow wrote on Instagram. "Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever -- thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories. ... If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story."

The post included two videos of Tebow and Bronco, one of which includes Tebow saying he wanted to "film one last clip with my son and thank him for being the best boy." After telling Bronco he loved him, Tebow added, "It's time to go home."

On Thursday, Tebow posted an Instagram update, saying he buried Bronco in a "special place," and posted a photo with him "Tebowing" in tribute at the site.

Tebow often referred to the dog as "his son" after adopting Bronco in 2010, shortly after the quarterback was drafted into the NFL by the Denver Broncos.