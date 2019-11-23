Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan will play in Saturday's game against Northwestern, coach P.J. Fleck told ESPN's College GameDay.

Morgan had been uncertain for the No. 10 Golden Gophers' contest after taking back-to-back sacks against Iowa on Nov. 16 and being placed in the concussion protocol.

The sophomore is first in the Big Ten with an average of 246.8 passing yards per game and fifth in the FBS with an average of 10.8 yards per attempt. Selected as one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the nation's best quarterback, Morgan has a 64.3 completion percentage that is the best in program history among passers with at least 300 attempts.

Minnesota (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) holds a one-game lead over Wisconsin in the Big Ten West Division. The Gophers finish the regular season Nov. 30 against the Badgers.