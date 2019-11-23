Penn State and Ohio State football players exchange words as tensions mount in anticipation of their big matchup. (0:29)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State announced that senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper will take a redshirt for the 2019 season and will return to the team for the 2020 season. Cooper has played in only three games this season due to injury and still has a fifth year of eligibility remaining.

Cooper participated in games against Nebraska, Northwestern and Rutgers while dealing with an ankle injury all season. He was voted a captain prior to the season but has been unable to see consistent time on the field.

The senior played in 13 games during the 2018 season, totaling 25 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Adding Cooper back to the roster for the 2020 season could help fill a big void left if Chase Young leaves the program for the NFL draft, where he is projected as a first-round draft pick.