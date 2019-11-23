        <
          Chase Young sets Buckeyes' single-season sacks record

          play
          Young sets OSU single-season sack record (0:23)

          Ohio State's Chase Young takes down Steve Clifford for 14.5 sacks on the season, setting an Ohio State single-season record. (0:23)

          3:55 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State defensive end Chase Young returned from a two-game suspension and broke the school's single-season sacks record on Saturday, notching three for a total of 16.5.

          Young passed Vernon Gholston, who had 14 sacks in 2007. The second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 8 Penn State 28-17 to remain undefeated.

          Young's 16.5 sacks are the fourth most in a season in Big Ten history.

          The junior served a suspension and sat out against Maryland and Rutgers for taking a loan from a family friend in 2018. Young paid the loan back in full, but still had to sit out two games before returning for Ohio State's matchup against Penn State.

          Coming into this game, Young had 38 quarterback pressures and 13.5 sacks. That was already three more sacks than he had in 2018 and 10 more than he had in 2017.

          Young now has posted consecutive games with three or more sacks, as he had four against Wisconsin in the last game he played prior to being suspended.

