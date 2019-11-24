LOS ANGELES -- USC true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis became the first player in school history to throw for 500 yards in a game Saturday as the Trojans beat UCLA 52-35.

Slovis finished the game 37-of-47 for 515 yards with four touchdowns, breaking a record previously held by Matt Barkley (493 yards).

The record came on a 21-yard completion to running back Stephen Carr in the fourth quarter, which eclipsed Barkley's mark from 2012. Slovis' performance was also his third consecutive game with more than 400 yards passing, making him the first player in school history to accomplish that.

He fell five yards shy of former Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon's Pac-12 single-game freshman record (520 yards).

Four USC receivers -- Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman Jr. -- had more than 100 yards receiving. The Trojans are the fourth team in the country in the past 20 years to have four 100-yard receivers in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.