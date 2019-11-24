MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor set an FBS record, rushing for at least 200 yards for the 12th time in his career Saturday as the No. 12 Badgers beat Purdue 45-24 in their final home game of the season.

After gaining 222 yards and scoring a touchdown on his 28 carries, the junior All-America running back walked around Camp Randall Stadium and thanked the home fans for their support.

"It was something special, especially because you don't know. You don't know if you're going to be here again," Taylor said. "So I think that's the biggest thing is just being appreciative of that opportunity."

Taylor had been tied with Wisconsin's Ron Dayne, Texas' Ricky Williams and USC's Marcus Allen for the FBS record of 11 games over 200 yards entering the day.

Now with 5,856 career yards, the most by any player in FBS history through his junior season, Taylor have to decide following the season if he'll declare for 2020 NFL draft. But in meantime, Taylor said all he's thinking about is defeating Minnesota next week and winning the Big Ten West.

Wisconsin Badgers junior running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates with fans after what could be his final game at Camp Randall Stadium. Taylor said an FBS record Saturday, gaining more than 200 yards for the 12th time in his career. Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire

"Next week, we wouldn't want to have it any other way," he said. "Big Ten West on the line, rivalry game, [playing for the] axe [trophy that's awarded to the winner], I mean, this is why you come to Wisconsin, for these kind of moments. I'm pretty sure we're going to have a great week of preparation in order to bring our A-game.

Wisconsin improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten West with the victory, its 14th in a row over the Boilermakers.

Taylor's 51-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the first quarter -- his FBS-leading 22nd TD of the season -- gave the Badgers a 14-3 lead.

The lone downside for Taylor was losing a pair of fumbles, bringing his season total to four and his career total to 14.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.