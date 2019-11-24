J.K. Dobbins rushes for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Fields throws for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 28-17 victory over Penn State. (1:18)

No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.

The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots.

Ohio State is coming off a 28-17 victory over Penn State that dropped the Nittany Lions two spots to No. 11.

Oregon dropped eight spots to No. 14 after losing 31-28 at Arizona State. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7. Florida, Minnesota and Michigan round out the top 10.

POLL POINTS

AP Top 25 1. LSU (50) 11-0

2. Ohio St. (9) 11-0

3. Clemson (3) 11-0

4. Georgia 10-1

5. Alabama 10-1

6. Utah 10-1

7. Oklahoma 10-1

8. Florida 9-2

9. Minnesota 10-1

10. Michigan 9-2

11. Baylor 10-1

12. Penn St. 9-2

13. Wisconsin 9-2

14. Oregon 9-2

15. Notre Dame 9-2

16. Auburn 8-3

17. Memphis 10-1

18. Cincinnati 10-1

19. Iowa 8-3

20. Boise St. 10-1

21. Oklahoma St. 8-3

22. Appalachian St. 10-1

23. Virginia Tech 8-3

24. Navy 8-2

25. USC 8-4 More details

Alabama has now been ranked for 209 consecutive weeks, starting with the 2008 preseason poll, tying Florida (Sept. 9, 1990-Oct. 5, 2002) for the third-longest streak in poll history. Nebraska has the longest streak at 348 weeks (21 years; Oct. 12, 1981-Sept. 22, 2002) and Florida State is second with 211 weeks (12 years; Sept. 24, 1989-Nov. 11, 2001).

The Tide should tie Bobby Bowden's Seminoles this season and surpass them in next year's preseason poll. There are typically 16 polls in a season, counting preseason and final. At that rate, Alabama would pass the record Nebraska set under coach Tom Osborne in Week 5 of the 2029 season.

FYI, Nick Saban would be about a month shy of his 78th birthday.

IN

• No. 24 Navy jumped into the rankings, knocking out American Athletic Conference rival SMU.

• No. 25 Southern California finished its regular season by beating rival UCLA and jumping back into the rankings. The Trojans have had two previous one-week stays in the poll this season.

OUT

• Texas A&M fell out after a brief return to the AP Top 25. The Aggies lost for the fourth time, this time to Georgia. All of A&M's losses have come against teams ranked in the current top 16. It gets no easier for the Aggies next week. They will face No. 1 LSU and become the first team in the history of the AP poll, which dates to 1936, to face a No. 1 three times in one season. Playing the No. 1 team twice in one season has happened 30 times previously, and that's including seven teams that played one of those games in the postseason.

Texas A&M lost to No. 1 Clemson 24-10 in September and to No. 1 Alabama 47-28 in October.

CONFERENCE CALL

Big Ten -- 6 (Nos. 2, 9, 10, 12, 13, 19).

SEC -- 5 (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 8, 16).

American -- 3 (Nos. 17, 18, 24).

Big 12 -- 3 (Nos. 7, 11, 21).

Pac 12 -- 3 (Nos. 6, 14, 25).

ACC -- 2 (Nos. 3, 23).

Mountain West -- 1 (No. 20).

Sun Belt -- 1 (No. 22).

Independent -- 1 (No. 15).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 10 Michigan. Is THIS the year Jim Harbaugh finally breaks through against the Buckeyes?

No. 5 Alabama at No. 16 Auburn. All eyes on Alabama backup quarterback Mac Jones in the Iron Bowl.

No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State. Bedlam is for bragging rights and the Sooners' playoff hopes.

No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 9 Minnesota. The winner goes to the Big Ten championship game as West Division champion.

No. 18 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis. The Tigers need a victory to clinch the AAC West -- and a rematch at home with the Bearcats the next week.