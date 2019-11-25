No. 1 LSU is led by a big game from Joe Burrow and three touchdowns from Clyde Edwards-Helaire in a 56-20 rout of Arkansas. (1:52)

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are finalists for two major college football trophies to be presented at ESPN's awards show next month.

Finalists for the nine major awards to be handed out Dec. 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta were announced Monday.

Burrow, Young and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are the finalists for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's top player. Burrow is also up for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, along with Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Young and Brown are finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation's top defensive player. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is the other Bednarik finalist.

Brown also is a finalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman.

Full list of finalists:

Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year): Derrick Brown, Auburn (Sr.); Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (Jr.); Chase Young, Ohio State (Jr.)

Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver): Ja'Marr Chase, LSU (So.); CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (Jr.); Michael Pittman Jr., USC (Sr.)

Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia (Sr.); Keith Duncan, Iowa (Jr.); Blake Mazza, Washington State (So.)

Ray Guy Award (Punter of the Year): Dane Roy, Houston (Sr.), Max Duffy, Kentucky (Jr.), Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (Jr.)

Maxwell Award College Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, LSU (Sr.); Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (Sr.); Chase Young, Ohio State (Jr.)

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award: Joe Burrow, LSU (Sr.); Justin Fields, Ohio State (Jr.); Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (Sr.)

Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman): Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin (Jr.); Derrick Brown, Auburn (Sr.); Penei Sewell, Oregon (So.)

Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back): Grant Delpit, LSU (Jr.); Jeff Okudah, Ohio State (Jr.); J.R. Reed, Georgia (Sr.)

Doak Walker Award (Premier Running Back): Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (So.); Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (Jr.); J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (Jr.)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.