MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota holder Casey O'Brien, a four-time cancer survivor, announced Monday that doctors have detected a spot on one of his lungs that they will remove via surgery this week so they can test it.

"Ready to go 1-0 in this surgery season!" O'Brien tweeted with the hashtag "#5X," indicating he he intends to best cancer for a fifth time. "Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. God will continue to take care of me."

In his team's win over Rutgers last month, O'Brien and P.J. Fleck cried together after he registered his first career holds for three extra points in the blowout win. The sophomore was just 13 when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

He's endured a series of chemotherapy treatments and lung surgeries.

He's also undergone a full left knee replacement and has rods in his leg.

O'Brien's tale has been a rallying point for a Minnesota team that will face Wisconsin Saturday with a trip to the Big Ten title game on the line.