New Mexico will part ways with coach Bob Davie after eight seasons, the school announced Monday.

Davie will take charge of the Lobos for a final time on Saturday in their season finale against Utah State.

New Mexico is 2-9 and 0-7 in the Mountain West this year. The Lobos' most recent win came Sept. 21 at New Mexico State.

Davie was hospitalized with a serious medical condition following his team's season opener on Aug. 31.

Davie went 35-63 at UNM over eight seasons. His 35 wins are the third most in program history.

"In stepping aside, I'm proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire" Davie said. "My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again after being at ESPN for 10 years."