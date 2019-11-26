Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source.

Shorter, a five-star recruit, was the eighth-ranked prospect overall in the 2018 class and the top-ranked receiver in the country. Penn State signed Shorter out of South Brunswick High School in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey; he was part of an excellent recruiting class, joined by five-star linebacker Micah Parsons.

Shorter had three receptions for 20 yards and no touchdowns during his freshman season in 2018. He has only caught 12 passes for 137 yards in 2019 and has not been a big feature of the current offense.

Shorter's most productive game was this past Saturday against Ohio State; he had three receptions for 28 yards.

During his news conference with media on Tuesday, head coach James Franklin acknowledged there was a conversation with Shorter about entering the transfer portal, but Franklin said he wasn't sure where Shorter was in that process.