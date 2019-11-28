One of the nation's top prospects is headed to the Big 12.

Reggie Grimes, the No. 17-ranked prospect in the class of 2020, committed to the Oklahoma Sooners over the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, Vanderbilt Commodores and Florida State Seminoles on Thanksgiving.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end with linebacker speed and athleticism was thought to be leaning toward Alabama and South Carolina at various points throughout the process, with his father, Reggie Grimes, having played for the Crimson Tide. Tennessee also had an in, with Grimes' father having been a teammate of Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Grimes, who will play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2, made official visits to South Carolina, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Tennessee in addition to Oklahoma, but it was the Oct. 19 official visit to Norman that changed the course of his recruitment.

"Oklahoma is a great school with a great program," Grimes said. "I'm looking forward to making a difference."

With the commitment by Grimes, Oklahoma is in position to sign a fourth straight top-10 class after inking the No. 8-ranked class in 2017, No. 10 in 2018 and No. 4 in 2019.

The 240-pound edge player with 4.58-second 40-yard dash speed is the ninth ESPN 300 verbal for the Sooners in the 2020 cycle, which includes No. 34 overall Jase McClellan, No. 54 Andrew Raym and No. 59 Nathan Anderson. The Sooners' class has 13 four-star commitments, including junior college defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and eight prospects from the all-important state of Texas.

The Sooners remain in the hunt for ESPN 300 DLs Alfred Collins and Tyler Baron, ESPN 300 OLB Damian Sellers, four-star CB Kendall Dennis and junior college DB Justin Harrington, among others.

Grimes becomes the second five-star prospect to pick the Sooners since 2010, joining wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, who has caught 16 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown thus far in his freshman season for the defending Big 12 champions.