While Dominick Blaylock scores on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm, George Pickens and Tre Swilling brawl on the opposite side of the field, resulting in Pickens' ejection. (1:32)

ATLANTA -- Georgia receiver George Pickens was ejected in the third quarter of Saturday's game at Georgia Tech after trading punches with a Yellow Jackets defensive back.

The SEC confirmed that, per NCAA rules, Pickens would be suspended from playing in the first half of next week's SEC championship game against No. 2 LSU.

Pickens and Georgia Tech cornerback Tre Swilling fought in the corner of the end zone on Bulldogs receiver Dominick Blaylock's 9-yard touchdown, which gave the Bulldogs a 38-7 lead with 4:28 to go in the third.

Under NCAA rules, players who are ejected for fighting in the second half of a game are "disqualified for the remainder of the game and the first half of the next game."

Pickens, from Hoover, Ala., didn't play in the first half against Georgia Tech for what UGA officials described as a "coach's decision." He returned for the No. 4 Bulldogs' first offensive play of the second half.

He caught a 41-yard touchdown pass to put UGA ahead, 31-7.

The Bulldogs are already playing without leading receiver Lawrence Cager, who will miss the next several weeks with an ankle injury, according to sources.

Georgia dodged another potential concern after star tailback D'Andre Swift appeared to injure his left shoulder on a run in the third quarter and didn't return. He is expected to be fine for next week's game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.