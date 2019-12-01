Joe Burrow connects with Clyde Edwards-Helaire for an 11-yard pass, giving Burrow the most passing yards in a single season for a SEC QB. (0:35)

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow set the SEC's single-season passing record Saturday night against Texas A&M, eclipsing the mark set by Kentucky's Tim Couch in 1998.

Burrow, playing in his final home game for the second-ranked Tigers, broke Couch's record of 4,275 yards on an 11-yard completion to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the third quarter. He entered the game with 4,014 passing yards.

Considered the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, Burrow also tied the SEC single-season passing touchdowns record of 44 set by Missouri's Drew Lock in 2017.

Burrow entered Saturday's game needing three touchdown passes to match Lock. He tossed two touchdowns in the first half against Texas A&M and threw for the record-tying score on LSU's second possession of the third quarter.

Burrow finished the game with 352 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and enters the SEC championship game with 4,366 passing yards and 44 touchdowns.

Last week against Arkansas, Burrow became the first player in SEC history to record 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in a season. He broke LSU's single-season passing record of 3,347 on Nov. 16 against Ole Miss.