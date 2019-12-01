Greg Schiano has agreed in principal to become the next coach at Rutgers, according to multiple reports.

News was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

The 53-year-old Schiano, a New Jersey native, coached Rutgers from 2001-11 and led the Scarlet Knights to postseason bowl berths in six of his final seven seasons. His 68 wins as head coach is third-most in program history.

Schiano left Rutgers to become the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from January 2012 to December 2013, when he was fired.

He served as defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer at Ohio State from 2016-2018.

Athletic director Pat Hobbs has refused to comment on the search to replace Chris Ash since he was fired in late September.

Nunzio Campanile has served as the interim coach for the last seven games.

The Scarlet Knights (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) finished the season Saturday with a loss to No. 10 Penn State.